Cyclone Jawad will have no direct impact in Bengal: Weather office

Kolkata: Cyclone Jawad will have no direct impact in Bengal but several South Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours due to a 'deep depression', warned the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



"The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that had intensified into cyclonic storm Jawad on Friday is to make landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday. There will be no major impact of the cyclone in Bengal. The areas, which will be impacted the most, include north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha," MeT office said.

The districts like Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Jhargram will receive heavy rainfall. The coastal areas will also see a strong breeze, said the weather prediction.

Rescue centres and cyclone centres have been set up in various districts and villagers in the vulnerable areas have been evacuated. South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore district administrations evacuated around 11,000 people from the coastal areas to safer locations while fishermen have been asked to return. Many fishermen from Kakdwip, Digha, Shankarpur and other coastal areas have already come back.

The district officials have been directed to inform about the situation by calling the control room opened at Nabanna. Leave of employees of the Irrigation department and Power department have been cancelled till Tuesday.

Rescue teams have already reached beach towns like Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur and Bakkhali. A total of 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state in the wake of the cyclone. Districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah and Hooghly received light rainfall on Saturday.