Cyclone Asani will have no major impact in Bengal, says MeT

Kolkata: The well-marked low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea has intensified into a depression on March 20 and is expected to gain strength and hit Andaman-Nicobar islands on Monday as Cyclone 'Asani'. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there will be no major impact in Bengal. No prediction of rainfall in the state yet.



The MeT office has, however, warned that temperature in the state will gradually go up and high humidity levels may haunt the city dwellers within the next couple of days. There will be a huge incursion of moisture in Bengal as a result humidity level will go up. The city on Sunday registered its highest temperature at 36 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at around 24 degree Celsius. Relative humidity level touched 94 per cent. According to the MeT office the depression will transform into a cyclone on Monday morning.

After hitting Andaman and Nicobar, the cyclone 'Asani' will move towards North- north east. It will enter north Myanmar and south east Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The depression over Bay of Bengal that is moving towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is expected to turn into cyclonic storm 'Asani' on March 21, as per IMD predictions. At present conditions are favourable for its further intensification. The name Asani is given by Sri Lanka.

The storm life will be 24 hours overseas. Moderate to heavy rain may continue until March 21st morning in the Andaman region.