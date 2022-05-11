Cyclone Asani to lose steam; state braces for rain & thunderstorm

kolkata: Cyclone Asani is likely to weaken and reduce to a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours as it heads towards the Bangladesh coast. It will have no impact on the state barring rainfall in the South Bengal districts mostly in the coastal areas.



A severe cyclonic storm Asani has already lost strength and it was situated 300 km south from Visakhapatnam, 490 km from Gopalpur and 570 km from Puri in Odisha. It will move towards north-west direction on Tuesday night and will reach the Andhra coasts late on Tuesday night. East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas will receive heavy rainfall, Regional Meteorological Centre said.

It also stated various South Bengal districts will continue to receive rainfall till May 12. It will cease to have an impact from May 13.

Under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain will occur in Bengal till Thursday.

The Bengal government has already asked the disaster management teams, police and KMC employees to stay prepared. SDRF and NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy have also been alerted. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till May 13.

A moderate to heavy rainfall has been triggered in various South Bengal districts including Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas on Tuesday morning. "Strong southeasterly winds are carrying in moisture and clouds triggering the rain.

These clouds will continue to float into south Bengal and Kolkata, triggering light to moderate rain till Thursday," said a senior weather official.

One NDRF team has been deployed in Digha while the other has been posted at Contai II.

One NDRF team has been deployed at Nandigram and Contai I each. In South 24-Parganas around 5,460 people have been evacuated and around 105 cyclone shelters have been made operational.

State Fire and emergency Minister Sujit Bose held a meeting with senior officials and all fire stations in coastal areas have been alerted.