Cyclone Asani: Heavy rains in 48 hrs; Airport put on high alert

kolkata: All the coastal districts have already taken a number of precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents in the wake of Cyclone Asani.



Police have been carrying out campaigns in all the beach towns of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. Fishermen have been asked to return from the sea in the wake of the cyclone alert. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata airport has already cancelled the leaves of the employees who have the experience of dealing with cyclonic storms. High alert has been issued on all pumping stations of the airport so that there is no accumulated water inside. The airport authorities will try to operate flights on the basis of the advice from the MeT office. There may not be any major cyclonic storm in the state but various districts will receive heavy rainfall. The employees who had fought against Cyclone Amphan have been asked to join duties on Tuesday as their leaves have been cancelled. It may be mentioned here that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also cancelled the leaves of the employees in the lighting department, drainage and sewerage, Parks and Squares, Solid Waste Management from Tuesday to Thursday.

Cyclone Asani, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclone on Monday. The storm will reach close to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be heavy rainfall in all the coastal districts from Tuesday to Thursday. Unified Command Centre will be functional at Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar from Tuesday in the wake of cyclonic storm, Asani. Representatives from different utility agencies will remain available.

The Severe cyclonic storm Asani over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-westwards with a speed of 25/kmph and laid centered about 500 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650km south of Puri (Odisha) on Monday. It is likely to move north-westwards till May 10 and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.