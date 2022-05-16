'Cyclone Asani has paved the way for early arrival of monsoon'

Kolkata: Rains triggered by the impact of Cyclone 'Asani' eventually paved the way for the monsoon as it is arriving early this year. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that rains may intensify in South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, from Monday while the intensity of rainfall in North Bengal will reduce from early this week.



The discomfort caused by high humidity will continue to haunt the city dwellers despite scattered rainfall, the MeT office said. Various North Bengal districts received heavy rainfall in the past few days. The weather experts said that due to powerful south-westerly winds, the rains are arriving early this year. There has been a steady incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and as a result, there will be more rainfall in North-East India. Some of the North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall towards the weekends along with Sikkim.

Monsoon is expected to enter South Andaman Sea late on Sunday bringing in rainfall over the south-east Bay of Bengal and Nicobar islands in the next 48 hours. Monsoon may enter the mainland on May 27. Various districts in the western parts of the state like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Burdwan may witness a strong breeze of around 30-40 kmph.

Cyclone 'Asani' had no major impact in Bengal except a few spells of rain in the coastal regions. But it has created a favourable atmosphere for the monsoon. Weather experts had earlier predicted that a south-west monsoon may reach the Andaman Sea on May 15. Normally, the south-west monsoon enters Andaman-Nicobar islands on May 22. Weather experts presume that Bengal will also receive monsoon rain earlier. However, it is expected to hit the mainland on May 27. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

"Some of the South Bengal districts may witness scattered heavy rainfall accompanied by a wind measuring around 40 kmph. There may be thunderstorms and lightning as well in various pockets," a weather official said. The lowest temperature in the city has been hovering around 28 degree Celsius for the last couple of days while the highest temperature remained at around 33-34 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level touched 91 percent on Friday.