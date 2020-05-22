Cyclone Amphan's fury in Howrah, Hooghly

Kolkata: Seven people killed and lakhs of people turned homeless in Howrah with around 11,000 houses were completely damaged in the district due to cyclone Amphan until the report last came in.



District Magistrate Mukta Arya said, "We have come to know about the death of seven people so far. Six people died in Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) area. Two died at Panchla and one at Uluberia."

The district that usually witnesses a flood in some of its rural parts and heavy water logging in urban areas during monsoon has for the first time in decades has experienced such massive devastation in which thousands of trees were uprooted, houses damaged, electrical poles and traffic signals dismantled, water and power supply system disconnected, massive damage of crops and crack on embankments.

"Around 6 lakh people were affected and we are running 1,400 relief camps where people are provided with all sorts of supports," informed Arya. NDRF and civil defense team have already started the rescue operation in full swing in both rural and urban parts of the district.

The most affected areas are Shyampur, Bagnan and Uluberia. All 66 wards of HMC also witnessed massive destruction with trees and electrical poles falling on overhead power cables. It led to disruption in power supply in different parts of the district. Employees of power utilities carried out repairing work in a war footing. Internet and cable TV services completely snapped. One of the major problems in the urban parts of the district is the supply of safe drinking water.

As HMC supplied water on Thursday morning, they are apprehensive of continuing the same for the next couple of days. However, the civic body is trying its level best to ensure the same.

Almost all major thoroughfares in the urban area were blocked with the felling of trees. Since morning HMC engaged people to remove the trees. Several traffic signals also got dismantled. The police officers removed the traffic signals ensuring passage for movement of vehicles.

Even though block-wise assessment of damage is going on, officers from district headquarters faced inconvenience while contacting their colleagues posted at blocks as there was no phone and internet connectivity at different parts of the district.

The scenario of Hooghly district is also quite similar with areas including Chanditala, Jangipara, Singur, Polba, Dhaniakhali, Chinsura, Harit and Bansberia, which are the worst affected. Two persons were killed at Chandernagore. Quarters of several jute mills were damaged at Bansberia. HMC and municipalities in Hooghly pressed drinking water tanks at different places to supply safe drinking water.