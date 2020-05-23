Cyclone Amphan Updates: Due to storm, won't be able to receive Shramik Special trains for few days, says Mamata

Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday wrote to the Indian Railways asking them not to send Shramik Special trains to state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan. "District administration involved in relief and rehabilitation works after cyclone Amphan. It won't be able to receive special trains for the next few days," the CM said.

After taking an aerial survey of West Bengal and Odisha to review the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. The cyclone, which had made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, claimed the lives of at least 77 people.

The cyclone, which weakened into a depression on Friday, was further reduced to a well-marked low-pressure area over North Bangladesh and the neighbouring area. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours," a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Meanwhile, the European Union has announced initial funding of 500,000 euros for people affected by the cyclone in India. "The EU will address immediate needs of people affected by the cyclone, as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

