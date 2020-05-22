Cyclone Amphan destroys Eco Park

Kolkata: Eco Park, the star attraction of Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the server Cyclone Amphan ripped off hundreds of trees in Eco Park. The park stands on more than 400 acres of land and is surrounded by 112 acres of water body. There is miniature seven wonders of the world, the only of its kind in India. However, the senior officials informed that no damage has been done to the seven wonders.



One of the attractions of Eco Park is the variety of trees - rose garden, aroma garden among others. The famous group of trees in Eco Park also known as Prakriti Tirtha named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been uprooted by the cyclonic storm Amphen on Wednesday evening.

Senior officials of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) including its chairman Debashis Sen went to the park to make an on the spot assessment. Attempts have been made to save some of the trees by using bamboo props but the majority of them will have to be felled.

The worst-hit was Eco Island called Utsari as all the glass panes have been broken and the construction is badly damaged. Utsari will have to be rebuild.

Trees outside the Eco Park were also uprooted. The estimated cost of damage is yet to be ascertained and the officials are working on it.