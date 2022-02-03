Cyclist run over by private bus in Salt Late Sector V

KOLKATA: A cyclist was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning after a bus ran over him in Salt Lake Sector V.



The cyclist, identified as Subhash Pramanik (35) of Thakdari in New Town, was declared run over by a private bus from the Barasat-B Garden route

According to sources, the driver of the bus was allegedly driving dangerously for quite some time.

Despite the passengers requesting the driver to be careful, he did not bother to listen to them. Near the Bidhannagar Fire station, Pramanik, who was riding his cycle, came in front of the bus while crossing the road.

After hitting Pramanik, the bus came to a halt and the driver fled from the spot. Immediately, police rescued Pramanik and rushed him to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional hospital, where he was declared brought dead. In the evening, the cops nabbed the offending bus driver identified as Swapan Dey from Duttapukur.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago a minibus of Park Circus-Bankra route toppled at the Dorina crossing.

About 27 persons were injured in the accident. Police later arrested the offending driver from outside of Howrah railway station. The driver, identified as Sarfaraj Khan, was picked up by the cops of Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) on Sunday night from near the prepaid taxi booth outside Howrah railway station. Cops came to know that the minibus was registered at the Howrah Regional Transport Office (RTO). The bus was blacklisted by the Howrah RTO due to several reasons. Investigating officers also found that 203 traffic cases against the minibus had been pending. Among the cases, two compound cases and six citation cases had been lying pending in Sealdah and Bankshall court.

On Sunday evening, FSTP took over the investigation of the accident and registered an FIR against at the New Market police station on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide (308 IPC) and rash driving or riding on a public way (279 IPC). Sources informed that after preliminary investigation, it was being suspected that there was some technical issue with the steering of the bus.