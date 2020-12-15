Cyclist dead, pedestrian hurt as drunk youth on wheels hits them

Kolkata: A cyclist died and a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries after a car hit them on Prince Anwar Shah Road connector in Garfa area on Sunday night. According to sources, a hatchback car—driven by a youth identified as Subham Banerjee—was moving towards Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass along the Prince Anwar Shah Road connector on Jibananda Setu.

After getting down from the bridge, Banerjee—who was in an inebriated state—lost control over the car and hit the cyclist identified as Ratan Sarkar (48).

After hitting the cyclist, Banerjee hit a pedestrian identified as Nilotpol Biswas and then rammed into a roadside lamp post. Locals rushed Sarkar and Biswas to two separate private hospitals. While Sarkar was declared brought dead, Biswas was admitted with multiple injuries. Police said Banerjee, who is an engineering student, was returning from Alipore along with two of his friends. Sources said the trio was heavily drunk and Banerjee was driving the car recklessly. Later a case was registered at Garfa police station against Banerjee on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash driving, among others.