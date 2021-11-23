Cycle rally to be held to mark anniv of 'Sati abolition'

kolkata: A cycle rally led by women cyclists will be held in the city on December 4 to observe the 193rd anniversary of abolition of Sati.



Governor General Lord William Bentick passed an Act abolishing Sati on December 4, 1829. The intiative was taken up by Raja Rammohun Roy.

The rally will be organised by Rammohan Library which celebrates the day to save women. A year-long celebration is being held to observe his 250th birth anniversary from May 22.

It may be mentioned that after introduction of Sabuj Sathi a major change has taken place in rural life. A survey conducted by a management group revealed that after the introduction of the scheme, the number of school drop outs among girls has drastically dropped. Also, cycles are the symbol of women empowerment. The scheme was introduced by Mamata Banerjee and more than one crore students who are studying in state run schools, sponsored schools and madrashas have been given cycles. On December 4, the route which the cyclists will follow include Shyambazar, Baghbazar, Girish Avenue, Rajballavpara, Madanmohuntala, Kumartuli, Aheritala, Nimtala, Jorabagan, Garanhata, Notubazar, Rabindrakanan, Beadon Street and will conclude at Basu Bigyan Mandir. It will start at 7.30pm infront of the office of the deputy commissioner, north. The participants have been asked to follow the Covid protocols.