Cyber security: Over 17K register for Secure Bengal 2021 programme

kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT & E) minister Partha Chatterjee concluded the National Cyber Security Awareness Month – October, 2021 on Monday.



The celebration commenced with launching of Secure Bengal 2021, a month-long and state-wide online training programme for college students which witnessed over 17,000 registrations. At the end, an assessment-

based certificate from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Information Technology & Electronics

was issued to help them

secure employment opportunities. Besides prizes, scores

of them are being offered internship openings in the industry.

"We launched a Bengali comic book on cyber crime awareness which is now ready in English and Hindi to reach the wider mass. We also launched an English book on Cyber-security touching upon the A to Z of this vast subject,"said Chatterjee, during the closing ceremony at Shilpa Sadan.

The book named Cyber Hypnosis deals with online frauds via Facebook and other social networking sites.

The Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCoE), under the IT & E department, observed Cyber Security Awareness Month this October and has undertaken several innovative initiatives.

The aim of conducting Cyber Security Awareness Month was to educate the citizens to increase cyber resilience of the nation.

Due to Covid pandemic and lockdown, the entire country shifted from physical to digital mode. During this time, India witnessed a 300 per cent rise in cyber-attacks at its commercial, government and critical IT infrastructure. Hence, the necessity gave rise for such a drive.