Cyber fraud: Youth held for duping Canadian citizen of over 33K dollars

kolkata: A youth identified as Ejazuddin Ahmed was arrested from Phoolbagan area by the cops of Cyber Crime police station, Kolkata for allegedly cheating a Canadian senior citizen promising to provide technical support.



According to sources, recently Kolkata Police was informed by the Interpol through CBI about the incident of cheating.

A woman, who is a Canadian resident, lodged a complaint with the local police allegeing that she had been cheated of 33,325 Canadian Dollars by an unknown person on the pretext of providing technical support. While probing the case, Canadian Police traced that the call was made from Kolkata. Later Interpol was informed through proper channel and subsequently the information was passed on to Kolkata Police. During probe, police tried to serve the accused with a notice under 41A of the CrPC for his appearance before the investigating officer of the case.It had been alleged that Ahmed tried to mislead police by hiding his identity in order to evade the procedure of receiving the notice. But on suspicion, when cops started questioning him, Ahmed revealed his actual identity. Later, he was arrested.