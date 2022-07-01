Cyber fraud: Tolly actor duped of Rs 2.5L

kolkata: Tollywood actor Shantilal Mukherjee has been duped of Rs 2.5 lakh in an online fraud after he clicked on a fake link. The actor lodged a complaint at Sarsuna Police Station and Lalbazar Cyber Cell. On the basis of his complaint, the police have started a probe.



The actor told the police that around Rs 2.5 lakh vanished within a few minutes after he clicked on a link saying that his electricity bill should be submitted immediately.

The actor received an SMS on June 13 that was carrying the link.

The message said that if he did not pay the electricity bill, his connection would be disconnected. After seeing the SMS, the actor hurriedly paid the electricity bill.

Then he got a call from an unknown number.

The person on the other end asked him to pay 11 rupees to update the payment from the other end of the phone.

He was asked to pay money by clicking on the link.

As he clicked on the link the money from his account got debited. Cyber experts advised people not to click on any link. People need to check when such a message appears.