Cyber fraud: Retired man duped of Rs 50K

BALURGHAT: A retired person of Balurghat lost Rs 50,000 from his bank account after being duped by cyber frauds. He fell into the trap laid by fraudsters and shared the One Time Password (OTP) to an unidentified caller, assuming that it to be a step towards completion of the Know-Your-Customer procedure.



The victim, Ashish Kumar Kundu, who is a resident of Balurghat's Saheb Kachari, lodged a complaint at Balurghat Cyber police station.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating. No one has been arrested so far.

The victim, Kundu, said: "I have lost Rs 50,000 from my bank account by sharing the OTP number in order to update KYC of my account with a person.

The man had asked me to share the OTP number to him otherwise the bank account would be blocked. Without suspecting anything, I shared the OTP number with him. I received two consecutive SMSs later from the bank informing me that my account was debited Rs 50,000." Bank authority has repeatedly appealed to citizens to stay cautious and never share their confidential banking details with anyone.