Cyber fraud: Nigerian man and woman arrested for duping city resident of Rs 99 L

KOLKATA: A Nigerian national was arrested for duping a resident of Kolkata worth around Rs 99 lakh from Thane in Maharashtra.



Police also nabbed an Indian woman, who was his partner in crime.

On Sunday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar shared the information on his Twitter handle.

It had been alleged that the Nigerian national had contacted the complainant and introduced himself as an employee of a pharmaceutical company. The woman had introduced herself as an employee of a London-based bank.

They had created fake website and email IDs of the bank to gain confidence. Later, they cheated the complainant and took away the money.

He tweeted: "One Nigerian and one Indian have been arrested by Cyber PS Kolkata from Thane, Maharastra for duping one person of more than Rs 99 lakh impersonating employees of a Pharma Company and one bank of London and creating fraudulent websites and email IDs."During the probe, cops traced the Internet Protocol (IP) address used for cheating which was found in Thane area. Recently, a team from the Cyber Crime police station was sent to nab the accused persons.