Cyber fraud: Man duped of over Rs 1L; cops help to recover money

KOLKATA: Officers of Cyber Cell, Port Division went extra miles to help a person to get a refund of more than a lakh rupees after he was duped by unknown fraudsters while he was trying to buy books for his son.



According to sources, on April 8, Sanjeev Sarkar, a resident of Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction was trying to buy some books for his son.

To buy it online, he searched on the internet and came up with a phone number of a book shop having its address in the College Street area.

Sarkar called on the number and asked to deliver the books to his home.

The man, who received the call told Sarkar that to get the books delivered at his home, full payment needed to be done.

After Sarkar agreed to the proposal, the man sent a link on his mobile number.

After clicking on the said link, Sarkar entered his credit card details to pay for the books.

As soon as the details were entered, Sarkar was stunned to find that Rs 1.19 lakh was deducted from his credit card. Being puzzled about what to do, Sarkar got in touch with a friend of his who connected him with the Cyber Cell of the Port Division.

Though the place was not under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police or the Port Division, cops went extra miles to help Sarkar.

While checking the details, cops found that the defrauded money was used to purchase some goods from an online shopping platform.

Immediately, the online shopping platform authorities were contacted and asked to stop delivery of the goods purchased using the money.

On April 14, the delivery of the goods cancelled and a refund was initiated.

On Tuesday, Sarkar got back the amount in his

credit card.