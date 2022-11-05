Cyber fraud: Founder of a pvt firm held

Kolkata: Police arrested one of the founders of a private company Swarnendu Jana on allegations of fraud of at least Rs 32 crore through an online application. He was sent to nine days custody by the court.



A complaint was lodged at the Electronics Complex Police Station in Salt Lake of fraud of Rs 32 crore.

The accused person hails from Tarakeswar in

Hooghly.

It has been reported that the withdrawal of money through the app started from 2018, with the bait of good returns.

One of the victims reportedly said that the accused person enticed him into depositing money in stocks through an applicationand later

siphoned off.

It has been alleged that around Rs 50 crore was withdrawn through the 'RDQ All in One app' in the last

four years.

The other three founders of the company are reportedly absconding.