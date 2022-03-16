Cyber fraud: City cops nab 4 from J'khand for duping man of Rs 70K

kolkata: Kolkata Police has arrested four accused persons in a credit card fraud case from Mihijam and Jamtara areas in Jharkhand.



The accused persons had duped a man on the pretext of activating a credit card.

According to police, last month, a man identified as Md. Sami Akhtar lodged a complaint at Bowbazar police station claiming that he has been duped of Rs 70,000 by unknown fraudster who introduced himself as an employee of a private bank and convinced him to click on a link to activate a credit card. After clicking on the link sent by the caller, Rs 70,000 was debited from his bank account.

While probing cops from the Anti Bank Fraud section with help of technology traced the phone number used to call Akhtar in Mihijam of Jharkhand.

Also while tracing the money trail, cops found details of a bank account where the money was transferred. Later, a team was sent to Jharkhand from where four persons were arrested on March 12.Police picked up the bank account holder Manoj Kumar Das from Mihijam. After interrogating him, three more accused persons, identified as Uttam Das, Sakhichand Das and Ramu Das, were held from Jamtara. While Manoj used to arrange mule accounts, Uttam was given the responsibility to withdraw money from the ATM counters. Sakhichand used to collect SIM cards and details of the mule accounts and Ramu used to call people. The four accused persons were brought to the city on transit remand and have been taken into police remand after producing them at the Bankshall Court.