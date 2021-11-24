Cyber fraud: 7 held for duping man of Rs 45L; Rs 6.5L recovered

kolkata: Seven people have been arrested for siphoning off a huge amount of money from a customer's bank account in a nationalised bank's branch on CIT road.



According to sources, on November 11 a man lodged a complaint at the Bank Fraud section of Kolkata Police.

It was alleged that unknown miscreants had siphoned off Rs 45 lakh from his account. Cops found that the mobile number and the email address of the customer was changed using the login ID and password of a bank officer. Cops came to know who else knew the details. Later an outsourcing employee of the bank was detained and from him cops came to know about other accused persons. A Few days ago police arrested four persons. Three more people were arrested on Sunday night. So far, cops have recovered Rs 6.5 lakh. The accused are being grilled to find out where they had transferred the money.