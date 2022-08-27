Cyber fraud: 2 held for opening mule accounts

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested from Delhi for allegedly helping cyber criminals by opening mule bank accounts.

According to sources, recently a person was arrested by the detective department of Kolkata Police in connection with a fraud case. A city based businessman had ordered some products online and had transferred around Rs 4 lakh to various bank accounts. But, he received nothing.

One of the accused was traced from the KYC of a bank account in Delhi. The arrested person is identified as Dipendra Kumar Police came to know about another person, identified as Pankaj Kumar of Anand Vihar in Delhi. A police team reached Delhi on Thursday and nabbed Pankaj. Dipendra used to provide his bank account to Pankaj for fraudulent transactions.