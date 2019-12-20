Cyber crime: Youth held for cheating woman

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested by police personnel of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station for allegedly duping a woman.



The youth took money from the woman by making her fill in an online form to book a seat in the helicopter service between Guwahati and Shilong.

According to police, on October 7, the woman, identified as Monorama Pradhan, tried booking a seat in the helicopter service between Guwahati and Shilong for a friend. She searched in Google for details of the service.

She found a mobile number on the internet. On calling on the number, a man told Pradhan to fill in some form to make payment via UPI for the service.

In the form, there was a place where the four digit UPI ID number had be mentioned. After filling in the forms Rs 58,000 was deducted from her account.

On October 24, she lodged a complaint against the accused person.

During the investigation, the police traced the details of the mobile number that the woman found on the Internet. The police found that the number belong to a man living on Sarat Bose Road. But he was found to be innocent. The police asked the man to tell them about the shop where he bought the SIM card.

After police reached the shop located on Sarat Bose rood. They found that there were some ambiguities in the statement of a worker in the shop.

The worker identified as Sonu Kumar Mandal of Rabindra Sarobar was detained. During interrogation, he admitted that he had made multiple copies of documents that people gave him for issuing SIM cards and also took more than one photograph from them.

Later using those documents, he activated a SIM card and uploaded the number on the Google to dupe people. Police sources informed that so far he confessed that he had cheated 50 people.

He was produced before the ACJM, Bidhannagar, and has been remanded to judicial custody. The police will appeal for his Test Identification (TI) parade soon.