Cyber crime PS officers help avert suicide bid

Kolkata: The immediate steps taken by officers of the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Police Station after receiving information from authorities of a social media has saved the life of a youth in Nadia



district.

The youth was about to attempt suicide by cutting his nerves using razor blades. But before he could have caused much harm to himself, his father rescued him after being informed by the police.

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, at around 1.36 am on Monday the city police's Cyber Crime Police Station received an e-mail from Facebook authorities stating that one of their users had uploaded a video in the timeline of the social media and he claimed of committing suicide in the video.

Officers of the Kolkata Police identified that the youth is from Nadia after getting hold of a phone number that was used to create his Facebook profile. The police also managed to get the youth's father's phone number. He was immediately contacted. Listening the details from

the police, the youth's father rushed into his room and stopped him from attempting suicide. The youth;s father

later informed the police that

his son was sufferring from depression for the past two to three years and earlier he attempted suicide three to four times.

Officers of the Kolkata Police also contacted their Nadia counterpart requesting to provide necessary support. The youth's father took him to hospital where he was treated and discharged.