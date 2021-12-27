Cyber crime: CID starts drive to disseminate helpline no.

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started an online campaign to make people memorize a six digit number 155260 which is the help line number for reporting any kind of cyber crime.



According to sources, calling up in the help line number will be very much useful as some early steps can be useful rather than submitting a complaint letter before the police. In case of financial loss, early information may save money from getting transferred into the accused persons' account or to block process of transfer to any money wallet or bank account. Police sources informed that during festive season cyber crimes rise a bit as number of financial transactions increases. Also many other types of cyber crimes also increase during this time. CID has decided to launch the campaign in this festive season so that people could memorise the number and report any cyber crime.

This six digit number is linked with the national cyber crime reporting portal as well.