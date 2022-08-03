Cyber crime alert: Cops share screenshots of messages sent by frauds
KOLKATA: Kolkata Police is making people aware of several styles of fraudulent activities using screenshots of the messages sent by the fraudsters and still pictures from popular movies or web series.
According to sources, police used to urge people through social media and other mode of social interactions not to fall in the traps placed by cyber criminals.
Their main aim is to spread the message against cyber crimes and convince people so that they don't share secret information like ATM cum debit card details, OTPs and others with the fraudsters.Despite taking up several awareness campaigns in the past, police were getting several complaints about the same kind of cheating through cyber space.
Recently, Kolkata Police came up with the idea to publish the pictures of the messages that are being sent by the fraudsters.
The cops believe it will help people to understand the traps better. Also to make people understand, cops are using still pictures captured from the popular movies and web series.
Sources informed that it has been observed that a large number of people are not following the advices of the police.
However, police are also giving examples of how people got cheated and how cops managed to block the money and returned the same to the owners' bank accounts.
In several instances, police shared pictures of email sent by the victims of the cyber crime thanking the Kolkata Police for quick action.
