Cyber awareness training prog for students to be held from Mar 22

Kolkata: The Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CS-CoE) has joined hands with West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is starting a cyber awareness training programme for the students from March 22 (Tuesday).



Cyberer Sahajpath is a 10-hour virtual training programme specially designed for Madhyamik Examinees. The overall

duration of the training programme would be of 10 hours spanning 4 days (2 Hrs 30 Minutes each day). The topics includes: overview of Cyber Security, importance

of Cyber Security, understanding threat landscape & vulnerabilities, Mobile Security & Web Application Security, Networking Techniques & Protocols, Best practices for maintaining cyber hygiene, Cyber

Law and Recent Cyber Crimes Based on

performance assessment. Interested

students can register for the course at

https://events.nltr.org/cs/index.php. The participant will be given a certificate of proficiency.