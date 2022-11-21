CV Ananda Bose to take oath as Bengal Governor on Nov 23

Kolkata: The newly appointed Governor of Bengal C V Ananda Bose will take oath on November 23. However, the timing of his swearing in has not been finalised yet.



According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had called up Bose on Friday evening had proposed two dates November 21 and 23 for taking oath.

CV Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique mentioned."His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office," it said.

Since July, after the former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar became India's Vice-President, Manipur Governor La Ganesan was holding the additional charge of West Bengal.

Bose is a retired IAS officer from Kerala. He has served in various capacities as a bureaucrat and is best known for his housing project in Kerala — Nirmithi Kendra which promoted cost-effective and environment-friendly construction. The project had got international recognition. Bose is the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, which trains top civil service officers. A prolific writer and columnist, he has published 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, including novels, short stories, poems and essays.

Bose was chairman of a working group that prepared the development agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. His concept of "affordable housing for all" was adopted by the government. He has also served in the Indian Administrative Service and held the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Chief Secretary and university Vice-Chancellor. He is the chairman of the Habitat Alliance in consultative status with the UN.