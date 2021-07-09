Custodial death case: Three more cops & 5 volunteers suspended

KOLKATA: Three more police officers and five civic volunteers have been suspended in connection with the incident of custodial death in Barakar, Kulti.



According to a senior officer of the Asansol Durgapur Police, during a preliminary inquiry evidence of custodial violence was found.

On Thursday, two more Sub-Inspectors and an Assistant Sub Inspector were suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. Also, five civic volunteers have been removed until the final report of the inquiry is submitted. Commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police, Ajay Kumar Thakur, on Thursday said: "We have found evidence of custodial violence and involvement of the policemen in it. It is not at all acceptable. Strong action will be taken."

On Tuesday morning, a violent mob had vandalised the Barakar police outpost after a youth Md. Arman allegedly died following an assault in police custody.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barakar outpost was suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered by Thakur.

Thakur also said the deceased youth had a previous criminal record and was picked up by the cops on Monday night on suspicion of his involvement in a robbery case.

However, Thakur had assured that strong action would be taken if evidence of custodial violence was found.