CU's UG Board & PG faculty recommend offline exams

kolkata: The undergraduate (UG) Boards of Studies and Members of the PG (Post Graduate) Faculty Councils of Calcutta University (CU) on Friday recommended in favour of offline examinations.



Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University (CU), Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said that a meeting will be conducted with the Principals of the affiliated colleges on May 27 seeking their views on the mode of examinations. "All these recommendations and views will be placed before the Syndicate on June 3 for the final consideration and decision," the V-C said.The syndicate is the highest decision making body in CU. Both the UG Board of Studies and PG Faculty Council unanimously agreed that with Covid situation improving the examinations should be held in offline mode.Over 1 lakh students appear for undergraduate examinations while in case of PG the number is around 19,500.Rabindra Bharati University is also holding its semester examinations in offline mode.

Jadavpur University is also likely to hold examinations in Arts and Science in offline mode while the examination in engineering has already been conducted with students appearing physically.