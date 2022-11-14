Curtains down for the 5th Indrarang Mahotsav

KOLKATA: The fifth Indrarang Mahotsav, which is a district-wise theatre competition organised by Paikpara Indraranga, concluded.

Over the years, it has become a major source of inspiration to many unheard, unsung theatre enthusiasts and researchers of Bengal. Festival president, Bratya Basu, announced the official closure of the week-long milieu on November 12.

Hosts of dignitaries were present at the award distribution ceremony held in a city hotel. The grandeur of the majestic evening was elevated in presence of theatre aficionados and veteran politicians Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

Festival convener Indrajit Chakraborty said that about 12 best plays, out of a hundred entries, were shortlisted for the final countdown by 16 prominent primary jury board members. These plays were performed live at the Mohit Maitra Mancha, Paikpara between November 5 and 10. The jury consisted of eminent personalities like Mainak Biswas, professor of Film Studies, Jadavpur University, Suman Mukhopadhyay, noted film and theatre personality, Averee Chaurey (Dutta), distinguished theatre and film actor besides eminent litterateur, editor and actor. 'Ghum Nei' performed by Thakurupukur Ichhemoto, Kolkata clinched the best production award.