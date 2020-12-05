Curtain raiser of Vijay Diwas held

Kolkata: A curtain raiser for the forthcoming Vijay Diwas celebrations was held at Fort William on Saturday.



December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and the 'Mukti Bahini' over Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen V Sreehari, SC MGGS, Eastern Command, highlighted the importance of observing the Vijay Diwas. He spoke about the events planned by the Eastern Command to mark the occasion.

"Maintaining the COVID-19 protocol, we will organise several events," he said. The events include interaction with Bangladesh delegation, wreath laying, tracing the steps to the 1971 War and a percussion concert.

These events would be spread over a period of three days, commencing from December 14. On December 16, wreaths will be laid on the Vijay Smarak.

"This programme is organised by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in collaboration with Fort William, Eastern Command. This year, it has been curtailed to three days," said Toufiq Hasan, Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh.