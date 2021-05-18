Curbs on non-emergency activities imposed

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) issued guidelines regarding the preventive measures ought to be taken to contain the spread of Covid. In the order, WBSEDCL imposed certain restrictions on the non-emergency activities but the smooth power supply would be ensured by the department.



The WBSEDCL has requested all the consumers to pay their electricity bills through different electronic modes of payment. The department has already introduced various electronic modes so that people can pay their bills sitting at home and without visiting the centres.

The guidelines said a minimum number of employees would run the CCCs, divisions, regions and zones including stores as per the roster and

they would ensure smooth service.

"The activities which are non-emergent in nature may remain suspended for the time being. 33/11 KV Sub-stations will operate as per the existing schedule with the manpower as may be required for such operation," the guidelines stated.

Keeping in mind the increasing level of Covid infection, the WBSEDCL has decided to close RE project offices for the time being and the vehicle engaged for RE project offices have to be asked to report to the Divisional Managers of the adjacent Divisions for facilitation of transport of the staff of the CCCs and Sub-stations as may be required.

Regional Managers have been requested to finalise the allotment of such vehicles within different divisions, said the guidelines.

It also mentioned that employees attached to Hydal power stations/PPSP site in operation and those on maintenance duty as per the normal roster. Employees in ALDC in shift operation shall continue to perform their duty as per normal rooster.

In corporate headquarters at Vidyut Bhawan, the offices dealing with non-emergent nature of issues may remain closed for the time being and remaining offices will be maintained with bare minimum staff.

Employees deployed for duty during an emergency situation have been requested to carry their identity cards along with them by the department.