Curbs on 2 star hotels in city on serving liquor

KOLKATA: The Collector of Excise has put a restriction on serving of liquor at all bars in two star hotels in Kolkata for 60 days holding a party defying Covid protocols.

Two star hotels – one on Park Street and the other on AJC Bose Road – were found violating Covid norms to allow organising late night parties.According to the sources in the state Excise Directorate, the Collector of Excise of Kolkata South examined all related documents and put a restriction on serving of liquor in all bars in the two star hotels. It includes nine bars of the hotel on Park Street. Police had arrested 37 people from the hotel on Park Street for holding a party defying Covid protocols. A case was initiated under Excise Act to enquire into the incident and earlier a notice was also served to the authorities to ensure no service of liquor at the bars till the enquiry gets completed.

A team of officers of the directorate had visited the hotel and collected footage of surveillance cameras.While the authorities of another hotel had initially stated to the Collector of Excise of South Kolkata about its failure to provide clear footage of surveillance cameras.

According to an officer of the state Excise directorate it was stated that clear footages cannot be made available as there was no proper maintenance of the same was carried out.