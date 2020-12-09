Curb stubble burning: New Town to use drone

Kolkata: Drone will be used to stop stubble burning in New Town.



This was decided in a meeting attended by senior officials of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) and police.

It has been decided that drone surveillance will be done and a team of security personnel of Eco Park will be created and move as a surveillance squad in late evenings and early mornings. There will be awareness drives using the public address system and signages. Attempts will be made to gather intelligence from field workers so as to stop the menace that produces air pollution. It has also been proposed to use weedicides to eliminate grasses that are being burnt.

A special monitoring cell will also be formed in NKDA to co-ordinate the whole matter.

Already whatsApp group with NGOs, NKDA, Hidco and police have been formed along with motorcycle teams. Warning sign-boards have been put up at different locations to stop the menace.

Meanwhile, Anuj Sharma, Commissioner Kolkata Police has banned burning of any waste like the refused derived fuel, plastic, wood tyre, pulp or organic waste, domestic and hazardous waste, discarded paint drums among others in the city.

The order will come from tomorrow and valid till February 6, 2021. A person flouting this order will be punished.