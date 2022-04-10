Curb referral of patients: State tells govt hosps

Kolkata: Expressing concern over referral of patients, the state Health department has written to the concerned authorities of all government hospitals and medical colleges to curb such practice.



According to a survey by the state Health department in 90 hospitals that includes district, sub-divisional, state general, multi-super speciality etc, around 7 per cent of patients have been referred to other hospitals by 39 healthcare facilities.

As many as 21 hospitals have had more than 10 per cent referrals.

In 50 hospitals more than 3 per cent patients Left Against Medical Advice (LAMA) with 19 hospitals having this figure over 19 per cent.

The state Health department has reiterated that primary treatment should be provided in all the hospitals and patients should not be referred or transferred to any other hospital until his/her condition is stabilised. The prescription should clearly mention to which hospital the patient party may take the concerned patient for better treatment. The hospital referring to any other facility should first ensure whether there is vacant bed or infrastructure available for treatment, then only the authorities should refer.

"The Health department under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ushered in a robust infrastructure development in all hospitals right from the block level. So the authorities should ensure that no patient is denied treatment. We will also take strong action against hospitals flouting this. The hospital should also take measures to curb LAMA," an official in the Health department said.