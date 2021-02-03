Curb accidents: Police to urge KMDA for installing signages on Maa, AJC Bose Road flyovers

Kolkata: In a bid to curb accidents, Kolkata Police will urge the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to put up signages ahead of the bifurcations on Maa and AJC Bose Road flyovers.



According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, Arijit Sinha, a good number of vehicles coming from other districts take these flyovers.

"A large number of drivers get confused while choosing the appropriate bifurcation to reach their destinations. As a result, they slow down the vehicle all of a sudden. This increases the probability of accidents," Sinha explained.

The officer claimed that the Traffic department would request KMDA to put up signages indicating directions for different routes. "It will help the motorists to change the lanes safely," added Sinha.

Meanwhile, a youth had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning while travelling on the Maa flyover on his motorcycle.

At the turn over Parama Island, a car reportedly overtook the motorcycle. The rider lost his balance over the bike. Sources said the motorcycle's mirror came in contact with the car and the youth stopped. Traffic cops claimed that a major accident was averted as the car violated lane-changing rules.

Several motorists often violate the lane-changing rules as well as halt on the flyover. Sinha said that police would take measures to arrange awareness campaigns about do's and don'ts while driving on flyovers soon.