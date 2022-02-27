Cumulatively at least 2,69,684 doses given in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.90 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 2,69,684 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6.97 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.78 crore received double doses. Around 13,737 first doses have been administered on Saturday.



State has so far administered over 16,05,370 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Friday. Around 12,864 booster doses were administered across the state on Saturday.

Around 6,954 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.

Around 4,231 Covid vaccination centers have been operational in the state. Incidentally, the state had already started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group 15-18. Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. Around 44 lakh vials of Corbevax, Covid vaccine that has been given clearance by the Centre is expected to arrive in the state.

The Centre had recently given clearance to Corbevax so that it can be applied on the children in the age group 12-15.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal has been successfully extracting minimum 7 to 10 extra doses of vaccine on an average basis from 10 vials for over a long time. The extraction of extra doses is beyond the labeled quantity of doses supposed to be administered.