Cumulatively at least 12 cr vaccinated so far in state

KOLKATA: The state health department has decided to return around one lakh vials of Covishield to the Centre as they will expire in July. This comes at a time when Bengal has already administered around 12 crore Covid doses as the combined figure of all the three doses — first, second and booster. Over 85 per cent of children in the age bracket 12-14 have already got their first jab.



According to sources in the health department, around one lakh Covishield vials would be excess after administering all the beneficiaries whose booster doses are due. Some elderly people are however yet to take their second dose. In one lakh vials there will be around 10 lakh doses. These vials are stocked in the central medical store of the health department in Bagbazar.

State health department has already written to the Centre urging them to initiate proceedings so that these vials which are in excess can be taken back from the state government.

Almost all the elderly people in Bengal have already received at least the first dose of Covid vaccine while a few senior citizens are yet to get their second doses. The process will be completed within the next couple of months. As per the health department figure, nearly around 12 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered as a combined figure of first, second and booster doses.

Covishield doses which are available in the districts will cover all those who are yet to complete their vaccine courses. After administering all the three doses of Covishield on the recipients, there will be more than 10 lakh doses in excess.

According to a senior health official, around 10 lakh doses which would be excess can be utilized by the Centre in other states before they expire in July. Serum Institute has already stopped production of Covishield since December 31 in 2021 as there is enough stock of Covishield with the Centre.