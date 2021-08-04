Cumulative inoculation mark crosses 3.09 cr

Kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,09,37,414 doses so far till Wednesday out of which 2,76,442 doses were applied in the past 24 hours.



On Tuesday, around 4.2 lakh doses were administered across the state.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 65,93,012 doses have been administered so far.

Bengal administered more than 4 lakh daily doses for two consecutive days on Monday and Tuesday.

State has so far crossed 4 lakh mark thrice.Around 4,03,134 doses of Covid vaccinne were administered on Tuesday whereas on Monday the state had recorded the administration of 4.4 lakh doses. Nearly four months ago in April 5, the state had administered around 4.75 lakh doses.

Monday's figure was the second highest single day doses conducted by the health department so far.



Around 3,101 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Tuesday. Around 2,372 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states. State on Wednesday reported no mucormycosis cases. One new suspected case has been reported from North Bengal. Cumulatively suspected cases reached 186. No death reported among suspected or confirmed cases on Wednesday. Cumulatively death among confirmed cases remain at 21 and 47 deaths have been reported among suspected cases so far. State has often alleged shortage of doses.