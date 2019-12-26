Cultural tourism plans for Sabujdeep & Jharkhali

Kolkata: The state Tourism department is all set to develop eco-friendly cultural tourism in Hooghly's Sabujdeep and South 24-Parganas' Jharkhali and steps have already been taken to build infrastructure in these areas.



Both the places attract a certain number of tourists over the years but due to lack of proper infrastructure people often face inconvenience.

The state government's main objective is to bring two places on the tourism map of Bengal. To attract foreign tourists in these places, the tourism department has chalked out an elaborate plan. There are mainly two islands in Sabujdweep. One is around 55 acres and the other is 44 acres. The department has already initiated work to develop it as an eco-friendly cultural tourism spot. It was also decided that stalls would be set up in these areas so that various local artisans can make handicrafts in these tourist spots and sell the same to tourists. There will a platform so that traditional folk artistes of Bengal can perform at each place in the evening hours which the officials in the department believe will attract more visitors. Both these places were allegedly neglected for a long time by the erstwhile Left Front government. The Mamata Banerjee government after coming to power had explored the tourism potentials of two places and many others.

It deserves mention here that the state Forest department is going to set up a zoological garden at the Jharkhali to conserve the endangered flora and fauna in the world's largest mangrove forest, the Sunderbans.

The tourism department has already developed Gajoldoba in North Bengal as a major tourist destination. In addition to that many development works have been carried out in Murshidabad where a large number of people visit every year. The Motijheel had also been renovated by the Tourism department. The Plassey in Nadia which carries a historical significance is also being developed as a tourist hub by the Bengal government. A gate would be set up at Plassey to commemorate the historical event.

The State Heritage Commission has given certain directives to the government in connection with the Plassey. The tourism department will adhere to all the directives while developing Plassey as a major tourist destination.