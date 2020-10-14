Cultural events with max 200 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata

Kolkata: Urging people to strictly follow Covid norms to check the spread of the virus during Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allowed organising cultural programmes with a maximum of 200 people at a time if there is sufficient available space to maintain physical distancing.



In the same breath, she also stated that no cultural programme should be organised near any Puja pandal as it will turn the situation worse with a heavy gathering of people.

Empathising the problems faced by artists during the lockdown, the Chief Minister said: "Artists have faced serious problems as no programmes were allowed due to Covid."

Since many Durga Puja committees organise cultural programmes every year near their pandals, Banerjee urged them to host the same at auditoriums if they are willing to organise the same on any of the days during Puja from Tritiya.

"We have allowed gathering of 100 people for cultural programmes organised in halls and open spaces. If you get a bigger space, we can allow a gathering of 200 people. But do not organise such programmes beside the pandals because that will make it difficult for the police as well as the Puja committee to handle the crowd," she added.

Stating that Maharashtra has issued an alert with an increase in the number of Covid cases, Banerjee said the hike in the same is due to the movement of inter-state vehicles and with the operation of special trains.

"We have to be aware so that the infection does not spread much at any cost. It is must to use masks, hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing," she added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a logistics hub of e-commerce giant Amazon in Howrah's Uluberia, which she said would create huge employment opportunities.

She also flagged off two double-decker buses that will provide a tour of the heritage and cultural spots of Kolkata. Visitors will also get to enjoy a boat ride on the Ganges.

Bookings for the services will be available on the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation website from October 23.