CU V-C orders probe against Puja on campus

Kolkata: Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor has ordered a probe into the incident of Saraswati Puja celebration at the College Street campus of the varsity flouting Covid-19 norms.



Some youngsters, seemingly students, were found dancing to songs without wearing masks, thereby flouting norms of physical distancing while observing the puja on the campus.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic , Registrar and Deputy Registrar of the varsity visited the campus on Wednesday for the sake of investigation.

"The authorities of the University of Calcutta have not permitted any programme/ festivity on the university campus There was no reason for any congregation. We want to know who has been behind this," Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, V-C , Calcutta University said condemning the incident at the varsity. The university is closed for pandemic, she added.