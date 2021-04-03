CU tops Shanghai Ranking among Indian varsities

Kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) stood first among all universities in India as per the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), popularly known as Shanghai Ranking, 2020. It secured the third place among all higher education institutes in the country. The ranking was published on Friday.



"Pleased to share that Calcutta University has been adjudged 1st among all Indian universities for merit & performance, as per the renowned Shanghai Ranking or Academic Ranking of World Universities 2020. CU has also ranked 3rd among all higher education institutes in India. It's a proud moment for the whole state & I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teachers, researchers, students & everyone associated with the University of Calcutta for their earnest contribution and brilliant performance," tweeted Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"It's indeed a glorious moment for all fraternities associated with the University of Calcutta," Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of CU said.

As many as 15 Indian universities made it to the ARWU 2020, with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, topping among all institutions in the country. IIT Madras has bagged the second place.