CU to start admission in PG courses from Nov 2

Kolkata: Calcutta University will start its admission to different Post Graduate courses from November 2 and will accept applications online till November 10 .



There are 26 courses in MA, MSC that are offered in the PG level in Calcutta University that includes Journalism & Mass Communication, Education and Library Science.

There are 36 colleges affiliated to the varsity that

offers Post Graduate degree in 36 courses .

The post graduate study in Arts includes subjects like Ancient Indian History & Culture, Arabic & Persian, Archaeology, Bengali Language and Literature.

Buddhist Studies, Comparative Indian Language and Literature, Economics, English Language and Literature, French, Hindi, History, Islamic History and Culture, Languages, Linguistics, Museology, Pali, Philosophy, Political

Science, Sanskrit, Sociology, South and South East Asian Studies, Tamil Studies and Urdu.

In case of Science courses are offered in Physics, Chemistry, Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Electronic Science, Computer & Information Science, Biophysics

Molecular Biology, Bio-Technology, Genetics,

Anthropology, Human Physiology, Zoology, Botany, Applied Geology, Statistics, Bio Chemistry, Microbiology, Marine Science, Environmental Science, Atmospheric Science, Neuro Science, Physiology, Sports Biochemistry and Sports Nutrition.

The university offers MA degree in Education, Journalism and Mass Communication and Integrated BA and MA in Library and Information Science.

In case of Commerce Post Graduate degree is provided in Business Management and Commerce.

There are also 12 courses in Technology and six courses in Agriculture.

The admission process for 19 M.Tech courses under the varsity will also start from November 2.

The details of the admission process to all the courses have been made available at the university's official website www.caluniv.ac.in.