CU to not increase seats in Post Graduate courses at present

kolkata: Calcutta University on Tuesday made it clear that the number of seats in any department will not be increased at the current juncture.



The decision was taken unanimously at the Faculty Council meeting held on Tuesday involving Arts, Commerce, Education, Journalism and Library Science; Law and Home Science.

A scuffle had broken out on Monday between some students and the police authorities where the former were protesting to demand an increase in number of postgraduate seats.

The faculty council's statement released on Tuesday also strongly condemned the incident. The faculty council went on to call this incident a "gross breach of propriety and civility" against an institute as prestigious as the University of Calcutta. It called the protesters "outsiders" and said that, in the future, they are expected to behave in a way that befits the "morality and culture" of the university and society, at large.

Vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee's car was surrounded by the protesting students and police had to intervene to bring situation under control. The students alleged that the police were using force because the vice-chancellor had said so. However, Banerjee made it clear that she had not called the police.