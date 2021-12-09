CU to conduct UG & PG semester exams online

KOLKATA: Calcutta University (CU) has decided to conduct its semester examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in online mode.



The decision was taken at the syndicate meeting, the highest decision making body of the university on Wednesday with reports regarding the new strain of COVID virus- Omicron.

"The health of our students and teachers should be our

top priority. So, the syndicate has taken an unanimous decision about holding the odd semester examinations in online mode," Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, CU vice-chancellor said.

More than a lakh students have to appear for undergraduate (UG)examinations while in case of post graduate (PG).

"When there is an assemblance of so many, the chances of spread of the virus increases, so considering the safety of all this decision has been taken," a senior CU official said.

In case of UG , the third and 5th semester is scheduled in January while for PG, the third semester will be held in January.

For both the UG and PG, the first semester will be held in February.

Classes in UG and PG, however, are being held in offline mode since the middle of November.