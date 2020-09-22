CU to allot 2 hrs to answer final semester UG, PG exams from home

Kolkata: Calcutta University on Monday said candidates will be given two hours to answer papers on digital mode for final semester Undergraduate and Postgraduate exams from their home.



Another half-an-hour will be allowed to upload their answer scripts and email it to their respective colleges.

This was finalised at a meeting chaired by CU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay with principals of CU affiliated colleges on Monday at the Rajabazar Science College campus.

"The examinations will be held adhering to the University Grants Commission's recent directive that it should be timed for two to three hours. The varsity has left it upon us on how to collect the answer scripts from students who will not be able to upload their sheets online in the allotted time. We are hopeful that students, who do not have smartphones or have poor Internet connectivity will make some alternative arrangements for going through the examination process on the scheduled days," said a principal of a South Kolkata college. The University had earlier said students would get 24 hours for answering questions and uploading their

answers.

Students will have to scan their answer scripts and send the same

in PDF format in the same email id from which the questions will be forwarded to them.

"There will be some moderation in questions this year as students will have to appear for examinations of two hours duration instead of the conventional three hours," said a principal of a Central Kolkata college.

The University has already announced that Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations will

start on October 1 and continue till October 8.

The results will be declared within October 30.