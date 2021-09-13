CU takes steps to renovate Asutosh Museum

kolkata: Calcutta University is renovating its Asutosh Museum of Indian Art, a rich treasure trove of sculptures, paintings and manuscripts dating back centuries, to give a better display to its exhibits.



Through the renovation, which is expected to be completed by next year, the university seeks to make the commoners aware of the rich archival contents that have remained unnoticed for long, vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said.

"Most of the terracotta items and the antiques were not stored properly. We will keep the exhibits at a controlled temperature with digital lighting on each item. In consultation with experts, we have undertaken the drive to revamp the infrastructure and facilities of the museum," she said.

A major portion of the collection comprises terracotta items unearthed in the 1940s from various archaeological sites such as Chandraketugarh, Tamluk, Panna, Tilda, Bangarh, Mahasthangarh and Paharpur. The museum houses paintings by renowned artist Jamini Roy, and also has portraits of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Rabindranath Tagore and Michael Madhusudan Dutt, which had been lying in a state of neglect, she said, adding there are also many valuables donated by royals. The main gate of the College Street campus has been renovated.