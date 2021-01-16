CU: Syllabus hurdle in 1st & 3rd semester exams

Kolkata: The Calcutta University Teachers' Association (CUTA) has expressed its concern over completion of syllabus with the Calcutta University authorities announcing that the first and third semester examinations would be held between March 8 and 26. The colleges affiliated to the university are eagerly waiting for the nod of the university to start practical classes, which need to be conducted in physical mode.

Sources said CUTA had submitted a deputation to Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee urging her to postpone dates of the examination so that they get the time to complete the syllabus for the examinations.

However, the university authorities have made it clear that examination dates cannot be changed as it is in accordance with the mandate of the University Grants

Commission .

"The online classes for the first semester had started only after December 16 and in less than three months time it seems an impossible proposition to complete the entire syllabus. However, students are assured that examinations will be held on the basis of the syllabus that will be covered," Parthiba Basu, president of CUTA and Professor of Zoology department, Calcutta University.

Basu said they have decided to hold practical classes in offline mode from February 1 in batches maintaining physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

The college authorities are eagerly awaiting the nod of the university about going forward with practical classes for both PG and UG (undergraduate) students in offline mode.

"If the theoretical portion of the entire syllabus cannot be covered, the Board of Studies will set questions based on the portion covered or will give enough option to the students so that they are not inconvenienced by any means. But practical classes for science and technology based subjects should start," said a principal of a college in Central Kolkata that teaches Zoology, English and Urdu in PG.