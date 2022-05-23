CU students stage stir, demand UG & PG exams online
KOLKATA: Students of the Calcutta University on Monday staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the College Street campus demanding that semester examinations in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels be held in the online mode.This was the second demonstration by CU students in the last three days over the issue.
Raising slogans such as "we want online tests", around 200 students squatted in front of the main gate for around an hour, disrupting the movement of traffic.
